SSU detained GRU agent in Odesa region: she was making explosive devices for terrorist attacks

SBU CI detained another agent of Russian military intelligence in the Odesa region. The woman was making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for terrorist attacks in southern Ukraine on the orders of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

It was established that the hostile tasks were carried out by a 36-year-old unemployed woman from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, whom the aggressor recruited through telegram channels in search of "easy money".

According to the case file, the agent first received the geolocation of the caches from the curator, from which she took the plastid. Then the offender worked with the explosives in a rented apartment: She "reinforced" it with nuts and connected mobile phones to the IEDs for remote detonation.

The suspect placed the finished munitions in caches, the coordinates of which she received from the Russian GRU. According to the available information, such caches with IEDs were intended for other enemy agents who agreed to carry out terrorist attacks.

A 21-year-old internally displaced person from the Donetsk region used one of the suspect's bookmarks. In January of this year, she was preparing explosions near the administrative building of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a car parked nearby in the Odesa region on the order of the Russian Federation. Then the terrorist was detained immediately after planting an IED near the facilities.

After learning about this, the agent who made the IED "went into hiding". Nevertheless, SSU counterintelligence officers got on the trail of the suspect and detained her. During the searches, they seized her phone with evidence of working for the enemy.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

