News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region
Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 June, the enemy attacked the Vylkove community of the Izmail district of Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a reed harvesting enterprise and several apartment buildings.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

