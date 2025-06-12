NATO expands satellite surveillance capabilities for Russia’s actions: "We see you"

NATO is expanding its large-area satellite surveillance capabilities, which will allow it to track military movements in Ukraine and on Russia's borders with Eastern European countries.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by Pierre Vandier, Commander-in-Chief of NATO's Transformation Forces, in an interview with Bloomberg.

He noted that the new tool will allow NATO to observe "vast areas" for the first time, including maneuvers, troop movements, and actions on the battlefield.

"Today we are not sure that the Russians will stop in Ukraine. We will be able to tell them: we see you," he emphasized.

According to the agency, NATO announced that the American satellite imagery provider Planet Labs has been selected to implement the initiative.

The new project is called Smart Indication And Warning Broad Area Detection (SINBAD). Its goal is to conduct frequent monitoring of large areas of the world throughout the year, using AI to record changes and automatically generate warnings.

Read more: Lithuania "will never give up" on idea that Ukraine should be in NATO - Defense Minister Šakaliene

According to one of the Alliance's representatives, this technology can also be used to monitor the Arctic, which is gaining in strategic importance as Russia and China's interests in the region grow.