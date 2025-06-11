Lithuania "will never give up" on idea that Ukraine should be in NATO - Defense Minister Šakaliene

Lithuania has warned that the world is under threat of attack by the "new axis" of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

This was stated by Defense Minister Dovile Šakalienė, Censor.NET reports with reference to Politico.

She emphasized that Lithuania "will never give up" the idea that Ukraine should be in NATO.

The minister believes that the final decision on which country will join should be made by the alliance, not Putin.

"If someone other than the Alliance decides who is a member, then the credibility of the Alliance will be seriously undermined," Shakalienė said.

She also warned that part of the increase in NATO's defense spending should be used to arm Ukraine.

"The restoration of the Ukrainian army is not based on declarations, but on real capabilities," the minister added.

Russia's war against Ukraine is part of a broader destabilization effort, Shakaliyene warned.

"The new alliance of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran is working very effectively together in their plan to end the existing world order. The United States and its allies and partners may have to contain and, if necessary, defeat both Russia and China simultaneously," she concluded.

