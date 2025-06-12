Kellogg urged Trump to take into account Zelenskyy’s problems

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that he tried to convey to Donald Trump what efforts President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making to achieve peace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Kellogg told Trump that "we haven't had an American president since Abraham Lincoln who would do what President Zelensky had done".

"President Zelenskyy is fighting a war for the survival of the nation on his own land, and that's what Abraham Lincoln did. He fought on his own land for the survival of the nation and national sovereignty. And when you see that, you have to understand the problems they are facing right now on the battlefield," he explained.

At the same time, Kellogg noted, the United States sometimes fails to see this because it "does not put itself in the shoes" of Ukrainians and "does not understand how to get out of this situation."

Read more: It takes two to want peace – Kallas calls for pressure on Russia