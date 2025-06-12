ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11579 visitors online
News Aircraft crash in India
4 992 21

Plane crash in India: all 242 people on board killed – police

Air disaster in India — all 242 people on board confirmed dead

Police in Ahmedabad, India, say there appear to be no survivors from the crash of a Boeing 787 passenger jet that was scheduled to fly to London.

According to Censor.NET, the information was reported by local outlet News18, citing police sources.

The death toll may be higher, as rescuers have already recovered at least 30 bodies from the building the aircraft crashed into.

Ahmedabad’s police commissioner said the exact number of victims is still being determined.

The plane crashed around noon, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. There were more than 240 people on board.

Read more: Passenger plane with 242 people on board crashes in India. VIDEO

Author: 

plane crash (177) India (84) victims (998)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 