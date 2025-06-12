118 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most intense - in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on June 12, a total of 118 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

Today, several communities in Sumy region, namely Bila Bereza, Turia, Bratenytsia, Ulanove, Buvalyne, Myropilske, Stepok, Khliborob, and Zarychne came under fire from Russian artillery and mortars. In Chernihiv region, the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda was also targeted.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near the areas of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out eleven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiia, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward the village of Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations in the areas of Serebrianka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy assault operations. Russian forces are attempting to advance near the village of Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian forces are repelling 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, and toward the areas of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Orikhove, as well as toward Oleksiivka, Poltavka, and Muravka. Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 19 attacks. The village of Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 22 times near the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiia, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko, and toward the areas of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar. One engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one offensive operation near the village of Malynivka and launched airstrikes on the areas of Novozlatopil and Chumatske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Novoandriivka and toward Pavlivka. The village of Verkhna Krynytsia was hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attempted one assault toward Ukrainian positions but failed to achieve any success.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, 12 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out nine airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 119 artillery attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.