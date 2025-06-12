Russians attacked almost 200 times on frontline overnight, - General Staff

The defence forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 195 combat engagements have taken place.

Shelllings of Ukraine

The enemy launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes, used 2 missiles and dropped 80 KABs, carried out 1,292 kamikaze attacks and fired 4,671 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Okhrymivka.

The enemy made 11 attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk sector in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Pishchane. Three firefights are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 20 times in the areas of Nadiia, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka and towards Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. At present, fighting is ongoing in five locations.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts to attack our positions today. Occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defence forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochki and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times today near Dyliivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's offensive, having repelled 16 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy made 58 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The most active attacks are observed in the areas of Malynivka, Miroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Andriivka and in the direction of Poltavka, Oleksiivka and Muravka. Three firefights are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this area, our troops killed 139 and wounded 135 occupiers, destroyed a tank, an armoured combat vehicle, four cars, 21 motorcycles, 10 UAVs, five trench electronic warfare devices, an electronic warfare antenna, two communication antennas, a UAV control antenna and a starlink; also damaged 11 motorcycles, four guns and two communication antennas of the invaders.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through 31 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizke, Myrne and Zaporizhzhia. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Huliaipillia sector, near Malynivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped three invaders' attacks, and another enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Pavlivka today. It was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy launched a futile attack on the positions of our defenders.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks, four more clashes are ongoing; the enemy also launched 11 air strikes, dropping 22 KABs, and fired 230 artillery rounds at our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors.

Today, we would like to acknowledge the soldiers of the 106th separate territorial defence brigade, the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade and the 34th separate coastal defence brigade who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

