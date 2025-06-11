Russian troops are neither in Dnipropetrovsk region nor near administrative border of region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The statements of the Russian Ministry of Defence about the alleged deployment of Russian troops to the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipro regions are not true.

When asked whether Russian troops were present in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Trehubov replied: "No, they are not there. Moreover, they are not even present on the administrative border of the regions, despite certain provocative statements made by the Russian media, and despite one provocative video they put out last week, which was actually filmed in the Donetsk region, and quite far away."

According to him, the occupiers did not reach the administrative border between the regions, despite all their attempts and efforts.

At the same time, Trehubov commented on the increased pressure of the Russian army in the area of resposibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

"If we are talking about attempts to move towards the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are two directions: Novopavlivske and Pokrovske, which is the most active in the entire combat zone... There are more than 50 clashes a day, which is a lot, sometimes comparable to the rest of the frontline. Basically, both there and there, the Russians tried to move west, and both there and there, one of the most competent Ukrainian brigades stood in their way, which is now inflicting fire on them," he said.

Trehubov stressed that Russians have been trying to reach the border between the two regions since the end of April, but all their attempts have been unsuccessful to date.

On 9 June, the OSGT "Khortytsia" also noted that there were no Russian troops on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Russian occupiers had allegedly reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region and "continue to develop the offensive".

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, but the soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade are holding the frontline

The Kremlin says Russia's offensive in Dnipropetrovsk region is creating a "buffer zone".