Ukrainian defenders in the south struck a Russian locomotive with a convoy of military equipment. After the strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded an unknown object on satellite images of the railway tracks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, which gained access to the relevant images on 8 June.

The unidentified object first appeared in the images of 6 June. It is located on the railway tracks near the village of Zorya in the Berdiansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This object is not on the images from previous dates. It is likely to be a damaged railway locomotive.

Read more: Russian Su-35 shot down by Ukrainian F-16 in Kursk region - Bild

On 8 June, the Dnipro Osint OSINT project found the same unidentified object near the village of Zorya and suggested that it was connected to the attack by the Defence Forces on a Russian railway echelon.

In addition, the analysis of SAR satellite data shows signs of damage.

This is also confirmed by OSINT experts who report a large-scale fire near an unknown object, presumably a locomotive.

On 7 June, the Southern Defence Forces Command reported that the Defence Forces in the south had struck an enemy locomotive transporting a convoy of Russian equipment. The occupiers lost at least 13 tanks and more than 100 units of armoured and motor vehicles.

At the same time, it is not yet known whether this amount of equipment was destroyed as a result of the attack on the railway train, or whether the Defence Forces reported total Russian losses in the southern direction, including losses on the railway.

NV obtained access to the satellite imagery on 8 June, but for additional verification, the journalists waited for the footage from 9 June to avoid making a mistake.