Russian drone strikes civilian infrastructure in Sumy region, injuring two women

On the afternoon of June 12, a Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaivka community of the Sumy district, injuring two women.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that according to Censor.NET.

Two women, aged 88 and 57, sustained shrapnel wounds. Both are currently undergoing hospitalization.

"The enemy once again targets civilians. Women, elderly people, non-combatants are under Russian fire. This is yet another crime against humanity that has no justification. We wish the victims a speedy recovery," Hryhorov added.

