ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11437 visitors online
News Shelling of Sumy region
283 1

Russian drone strikes civilian infrastructure in Sumy region, injuring two women

Occupiers attack Mykolaivka community in Sumy region on June 12

On the afternoon of June 12, a Russian drone attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaivka community of the Sumy district, injuring two women.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that according to Censor.NET.

Two women, aged 88 and 57, sustained shrapnel wounds. Both are currently undergoing hospitalization.

"The enemy once again targets civilians. Women, elderly people, non-combatants are under Russian fire. This is yet another crime against humanity that has no justification. We wish the victims a speedy recovery," Hryhorov added.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and 14 wounded, including a child, police officers, and utility workers. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13668) Sumska region (1257) Sumskyy district (176) war in Ukraine (2990)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 