Our units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back Russian occupiers – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian units in Sumy region are pushing Russian invaders back.

He made the statement in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state noted that on June 12, he received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The frontline, especially the Pokrovsk direction, the Kursk operation, and the Sumy border area. Our units in Sumy region are gradually pushing the occupier back. Thank you! Thanks to every soldier, sergeant, and officer for this result. To every unit," Zelenskyy said.

According to the DeepState analytical project, Russian forces have managed to occupy 200 square meters of territory in Sumy region.

In particular, Russian troops have advanced close to the village of Yunakivka, which plays a key logistical role in this direction.