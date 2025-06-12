Zelenskyy: New sanctions on Russia and funding for Ukraine’s recovery to be discussed at G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that one of the main topics at the upcoming G7 summit will be the introduction of new sanctions aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to finance its war.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukrinform.

The summit will also address continued support for Ukraine and funding for the country’s recovery. "We are very close to important sanctions decisions. And only through dialogue can we reach an understanding with all the countries involved in implementing a strong sanctions move to halt or limit Putin’s ability to fund this war. We are talking about sanctions policy. "This will be one of the key topics at the G7 (during the summit — ed.)," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the summit will address continued support for Ukraine and the issue of funding the country’s recovery. The president emphasized that financial assistance for the next year must already be planned.

Zelenskyy noted that it is too early to speak about the NATO summit agenda.

This year’s G7 summit will take place in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

