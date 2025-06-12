One killed, three injured in Russian strike on Novohryhorivka (updated)

On June 12, Russian forces carried out at least four airstrikes on Novohryhorivka.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate one person was injured.

Update

Later, Fedorov reported that a 60-year-old man died as a result of the strike.

"Two men aged 65 and 62, and a 58-year-old woman have been hospitalized. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," he wrote.

