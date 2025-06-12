Sybiha meets with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani, discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
According to Censor.NET, with reference to Sybiha’s account on X.
"An important meeting with my Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Rome. Grateful for his warm hospitality and the very timely organization of the ‘Weimar+’ meeting. This is a strong symbol of European unity," the minister wrote.
The diplomats discussed the bilateral agenda, diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace, and support for Ukraine’s EU integration.
Special attention was given to the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction and promoting business cooperation.
"We greatly value our productive cooperation and Italy’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.
