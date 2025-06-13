Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,001,560 people (+1,220 per day), 10,934 tanks, 29,105 artillery systems, 22,791 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,001,560 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1001560 (+1220) people,

tanks - 10934 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 22791 (+5) units

artillery systems - 29105 (+42) units,

MLRS - 1416 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 1184 (+0) units

airplanes - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40507 (+72),

cruise missiles - 3337 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 51821 (+106) units

special equipment - 3914 (+0).

Watch more: Cemetery of occupiers killed in Ukraine located in Russia’s Vladivostok: "Damn, so many guys! So fast and so many! Look at how many there are!". VIDEO