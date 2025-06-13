Putin will never agree to peace deal. World must continue to insist on ceasefire in Ukraine, - Volker

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will never agree to a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Kurt Volker, the US State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine in 2017-2019, an honorary fellow at the Centre for European Policy Analysis, in an interview with "Glavkom".

"I believe that we must continue to insist on a ceasefire. I think it is realistic. And if we impose secondary sanctions, reduce oil prices, it will affect Putin's finances and he will be forced to accept the ceasefire. So we must continue to insist on this. Putin will never agree to a peace deal because he will never be satisfied and will always want more," he stressed.

According to Volker, it will eventually be possible to come to a "ceasefire and deterrence". Ukraine will receive security guarantees and restore its economy. The country will also have support from Europe and will move towards membership in the European Union.

"The task will be to make Ukraine stronger and more resilient as soon as possible. And we have to do everything we can to deter a future Russian attack. But in my opinion, we will never have a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia," Volker added.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine should not recognise the occupation of any part of its territory by Russia.

"I see a very long-lasting confrontation that cannot be resolved militarily, but also the Russian occupation will never be recognised as legitimate," he stated.

