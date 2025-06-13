Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine, considering it weaker party - Volker

The peace talks lack pressure on Russia to force the aggressor to a truce. However, Donald Trump still hopes to reach an agreement with Putin without coercion.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Glavkom by Kurt Volker, the US State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine in 2017-2019, an honorary fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

He noted that Trump is disappointed by Putin's unwillingness to end the war, as he expected it to be easy to do.

"I think he's surprised that it's not happening, but he's still trying to convince Putin to agree to a ceasefire, not pressuring him," Volker explained.

According to the diplomat, this is why Trump does not impose new sanctions against Russia and avoids criticizing Putin. At the same time, he has high expectations of Ukraine, placing the responsibility mainly on Kyiv.

"This is a very unbalanced attitude to the war," Volker added.

He believes that Trump's position will continue: "Trump will not change his approach."

