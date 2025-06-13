Ruscists are trying to break through defence line on motorcycles and with tanks in Siverskyi sector - 81st separate airmobile brigade

Russian occupiers more often use motorised vehicles instead of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles for assaults in the Siverskyi direction.

This was stated by the head of the communications department of the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade, Captain Volodymyr Holiahin, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

"Recently, the enemy tried to break through the defence line on motorcycles and with the use of tanks," he said.

According to him, the actions of motorcyclists are similar to the tactics of small infantry groups. They are trying to break through the line, and the main forces are following behind.

"The same tank goes as a cover. When the infantry groups run out, the tank tries to break through. But as practice shows, the enemy does not succeed," added the head of the communications department of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

