Enemy has advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has advanced in Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and Malynivka (Donetsk region). The line of contact in Yablunivka has been clarified," the statement said.

Maps of enemy advances

