In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted an offensive in Vovchansk over the past day. The attacks were repelled, the enemy suffered losses, and retreated.

this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Stepova Novosilka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked near Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Our units did not allow the tactical situation to deteriorate.

In the northern sector, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske. No losses of our positions were recorded.

On the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, there were firefights in Toretsk, near Bila Hora, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka. In the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynove, the occupants used motorized vehicles to conduct offensive actions, which were destroyed along with the personnel.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Promin, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove and Udachne. Near Myroliubivka, the enemy attacked using four motorcycles, which were destroyed and damaged. The invaders also tried to break through our defenses near Horikhove, Andriivka and Oleksiyivka. Our units continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Vesele, Burlatske, Komar, and Bahatyry. In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region, the invaders used four motorcycles to conduct assault operations, which were destroyed by fire from our soldiers. Defense forces are resisting the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

Enemy losses in the East

During heavy fighting, Russian invaders suffer significant losses. Yesterday only in the eastern direction

- in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" - enemy losses amounted to:

personnel - 830;

tanks - 1;

armored combat vehicles - 3;

guns and mortars - 28;

MLRS - 3;

electronic warfare equipment - 5;

automotive equipment - 66;

special equipment - 37;

UAV control points - 15;

shelters - 151;

ammunition depots - 7;

fuel and lubricants warehouses - 1.

