Russia about 10 km from Dnipropetrovsk border in Novopavlivka direction – Southern Defense Forces

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces are approximately 10 to 15 kilometers away from the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was stated by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn during a television broadcast, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Voloshyn noted that several settlements remain in the enemy’s path, including Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Novosilka. Despite this, the situation remains tense — 35 assault actions by small Russian infantry groups were recorded in the Novopavlivka sector over the past 24 hours.

He added that the enemy continues high-intensity assault operations in an effort to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region. The situation on other fronts may differ, but in the Novopavlivka direction, Russian troops still have around 10 kilometers to cover.

