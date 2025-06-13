To achieve peace, it is necessary to involve US, tighten sanctions against Russian Federation, and strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced three steps necessary for a ceasefire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, in order to achieve peace, it is necessary to involve the United States, strengthen sanctions against Russia and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

He also emphasized the need for "full diplomatic mobilization" to end the war.

