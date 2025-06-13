Russia fired artillery at Nikopol district. Man was killed

Russian troops fired artillery at the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The shell hit a household plot. It ended the life of a 72-year-old man," the statement said.

