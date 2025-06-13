Russians strike two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked the Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Mezherich district of the Pavlohrad direction. Four apartment buildings and 6 cars were damaged.

"The Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district also came under rocket attack. 14 private houses and a car were damaged," the statement said.

The occupiers attacked the Sloviansk and Mezhova districts with drones, hitting agricultural enterprises. Fires broke out.

The enemy sent UAVs and artillery to the Nikopol district. Nikopol and the Marhanets district suffered. A private house and outbuildings were damaged.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

