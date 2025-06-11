ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10367 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
200 0

Three people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

During the day, enemy troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, and 3 people were injured in Nikopol district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

"Three men were injured - 30, 41 and 59 years old. All are undergoing outpatient treatment. A multi-storey building, 4 private houses, 5 cars and a moped, outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse were damaged during the morning and during the day. The infrastructure and a shop were damaged. Solar panels were smashed, and a power line was hit. There were two fires, which were extinguished by rescuers," Lysak said.

Watch more: Kharkiv resident, trapped in his house after shelling, is singing Ukrainian national anthem while waiting for rescue: "Hand! Give me your hand! Everything will be fine, brother". VIDEO

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Nikopol region

Sinelnykove district

The aggressor hit the Malomikhailivka community of Sinelnykove district with a drone. No one was killed or injured.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy also hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. The infrastructure was damaged. No people were injured.

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Nikopol region

Destruction caused by Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Dnipropetrovska region (1465) Kryvorizkyy district (98) Nikopolskyy district (222) Synelnykivskyy district (79) war in Ukraine (2975)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 