Three people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

During the day, enemy troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, and 3 people were injured in Nikopol district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

"Three men were injured - 30, 41 and 59 years old. All are undergoing outpatient treatment. A multi-storey building, 4 private houses, 5 cars and a moped, outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse were damaged during the morning and during the day. The infrastructure and a shop were damaged. Solar panels were smashed, and a power line was hit. There were two fires, which were extinguished by rescuers," Lysak said.

Sinelnykove district

The aggressor hit the Malomikhailivka community of Sinelnykove district with a drone. No one was killed or injured.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy also hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. The infrastructure was damaged. No people were injured.