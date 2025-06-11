Three people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS
During the day, enemy troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, and 3 people were injured in Nikopol district.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.
Nikopol district
"Three men were injured - 30, 41 and 59 years old. All are undergoing outpatient treatment. A multi-storey building, 4 private houses, 5 cars and a moped, outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse were damaged during the morning and during the day. The infrastructure and a shop were damaged. Solar panels were smashed, and a power line was hit. There were two fires, which were extinguished by rescuers," Lysak said.
Sinelnykove district
The aggressor hit the Malomikhailivka community of Sinelnykove district with a drone. No one was killed or injured.
Kryvyi Rih district
The enemy also hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. The infrastructure was damaged. No people were injured.
