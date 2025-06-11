Kharkiv resident, trapped in his house after shelling, is singing Ukrainian national anthem while waiting for rescue: "Hand! Give me your hand! Everything will be fine, brother". VIDEO
The National Police of Ukraine has released a video showing fragments of the rescue operation after the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, one of the victims was heard singing the Ukrainian anthem while waiting for rescue.
"This night, the enemy attacked residential areas of Kharkiv with attack drones. They attacked vilely - when the city was sleeping, when families were at home.
Three people were killed. There are more than sixty wounded. Nine of the victims were children. Patrol policemen were among the first to arrive. They pulled people out from under the rubble, extinguished the flames that were just burning on people. And they were saving lives. And in this darkness, amidst the dust, smoke and pain, a man under the rubble was singing the Ukrainian anthem. It's hard to forget. It's impossible to forgive," the video's caption reads.
