Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves and is planning operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia plans to conduct military operations not only in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"According to our intelligence, Russia has begun to prepare strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine. Allies need full diplomatic mobilization to stop this war," he said.

According to Sibiga, this is not only a Ukrainian issue.

"Putin understands only force, so now it is important to apply sanctions in time, using them as an economic weapon to put pressure on Russia," the minister added.

Watch more: Putin says Russia will establish unmanned systems forces – Russian media. VIDEO