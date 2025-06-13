Due to lack of armoured vehicles, enemy attacks in small groups in north of Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv sector, the situation remains tense, particularly in the area of Vovchansk, where the enemy continues to attempt to storm the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon.

"The enemy is putting pressure on the north of the Kharkiv region. Vovchansk remains one of the main targets of the Russians in this sector of the frontline. From time to time, they use motorcycles and ATVs to move quickly between positions in the hope of avoiding encounters with our drones. Not all motorised assaultmen are lucky in this regard," noted Shamshyn.

He noted that in the area of Vovchansk, Russians rarely use armoured vehicles, as the enemy is experiencing a great shortage of them. Therefore, they can use armoured vehicles only when destroying a certain position of the Defence Forces.

"But they don't always succeed in this either, because in a drone war, armoured vehicles are very quickly detected by our aerial reconnaissance," Shamshyn explained.

