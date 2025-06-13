Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO Halibarenko with Hetmanchuk - presidential decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO and appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk to the post.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to decrees No.407/2025 and No.408/2025.

The head of state signed the relevant personnel decisions on Friday, 13 June.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed laws on benefits for fiber-optic drone manufacturers