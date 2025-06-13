Zelenskyy signed laws on benefits for fiber-optic drone manufacturers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws that provide tax and customs benefits for manufacturers of drones controlled via fiber optic cable.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the laws exempt fiber optic components from customs duties, which will create favorable conditions for the development of drone production in Ukraine.

Law No. 4473-IX amends the Customs Code and abolishes import duties on goods imported for security and defense purposes. Law No. 4474-IX amends the Tax Code and exempts imports of such goods from VAT.

Fiber-optic drones are resistant to enemy electronic warfare and are of great importance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At the same time, optical components are currently mostly imported from abroad.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on POW swap: Among those returned are soldiers held since 2022 and those previously listed as missing. VIDEO