Zelenskyy on POW swap: Among those returned are soldiers held since 2022 and those previously listed as missing. VIDEO

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the latest stage of the POW swap process.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, we continued bringing our people back from Russian captivity. This is the third stage of the exchanges agreed upon in Istanbul. Among those returned are men who had been held since 2022. Some were previously considered missing in action. It’s important to verify every name, every piece of available information — and that’s exactly what we’re doing. I’m grateful to everyone helping to bring our people home," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had just briefed him, and they discussed certain aspects of the negotiation process as well as funding for Ukraine’s defense and domestic arms production.

"Every day, both in Ukraine and with our partners, we focus on ensuring defense — everything that provides protection for our state and our people, both now and in the long term," the president added.