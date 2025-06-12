Russia indifferent to human losses, only tough sanctions may concern them – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that only tough sanctions can compel Russia to stop its aggression.

"Today, June 12, in the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, our military has recorded over one million Russian casualties — killed and wounded. This is the price Putin and those like him are willing to pay for their pathological geopolitical fantasies. One million losses — yet they are doing everything they can to avoid ending this war. They are even ignoring the United States and President Trump, who has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and an end to the killing," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Russia is not truly concerned about such losses.

"They are truly concerned about tough sanctions, especially those targeting Russian oil, including the new price cap. That’s what really threatens them, as it could cut off war funding and force them to seek peace... They are also troubled by sanctions on the banking sector, political isolation when Moscow is excluded from international forums, and new joint defense efforts between Ukraine and our partners in Europe and around the world," Zelenskyy added.

He went on to say that what Russia truly cares about is money and its "prestige" in foreign policy.

"But they are not concerned about the lives of a million of their own people. And I urge you to view this not merely as another fact about dictatorial regimes like Russia, North Korea, or Iran — but as a security challenge to all of us. We must confront those who believe human life has no value, just as we defend our own security. This fight is not confined to Europe — it matters in every neighboring region. When those in power place no value on life, no crime is off the table — not even full-scale aggression," Head of the State concluded.

