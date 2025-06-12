Putin is negotiating with Ukraine to avoid sanctions - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is manipulating the topic of negotiations with Ukraine to avoid tougher sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Bild.

He emphasized that it is "important for Russia to show US President Donald Trump that there is a diplomatic bridge between Ukraine and Russia."

"So that no sanctions are imposed on Russia while the negotiations are ongoing. Because Putin can always say: "We are talking to each other! If sanctions are imposed, there will be no more negotiations," the Ukrainian president added.

He also added that the Russians pursued a second goal. Russia wanted "a dialogue without Europeans and without Americans" to isolate Ukraine.

"A long war without the support of partners would be ideal for Putin. He will not withstand a long war with partners and sanctions," the president said.

Russia is simply lying to Trump

Zelenskyy assured that despite Trump's favorable rhetoric toward Putin, the American leader does not fully trust the Russian side.

"President Trump sees that the Russian side is not entirely open and honest about the war. I think Russia is just lying to Trump," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, only the United States has the power to stop Russia's enemy army and Putin. This is primarily about sanctions, with which, according to Zelenskyy, the United States is slowing down the process.

"Putin feels that his economy is suffering now, but he wants to buy more time before tough sanctions are imposed, because he can hold out for a while." Therefore, the president says that tough sanctions should be imposed now.

The Ukrainian leader assured that Putin understands only force, and the United States has that force.

As a reminder, US President Trump said that during a phone call on June 4, he discussed the settlement of the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.