Ukraine and Russia have carried out another exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine and Russia have conducted another exchange of prisoners of war.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Our people are coming back home. Today, our army soldiers, the National Guardsmen, and border guards are home. All of them need treatment, and they will be provided with the necessary assistance. This is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers.

We continue to work to bring everyone back from Russian captivity. We thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. We want each and every one of them to be at home in Ukraine," the statement said.

