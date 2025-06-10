All Ukrainian defenders liberated today have serious injuries and serious illnesses - Coordination Center

Today, on June 10, the first stage of the exchange of prisoners in the category of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" took place in Istanbul under the agreements with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Thus, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Navy, Army, Air Force, Special Forces, Security Service, Border Guard, National Guard and State Special Transport Service, returned to their homeland.

Among the released defenders today are the defenders of Mariupol who spent more than 3 years in captivity. In addition to soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released.

"All of the defenders released today have severe injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, trauma, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of the liberated men were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis," the Coordination Center said.

The returned defenders will be taken to medical centers to undergo all necessary examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for their stay in captivity.

It is also noted that a large-scale prisoner exchange is underway, but for security reasons, the exact number of people released will be announced after the exchange process is completed.

As a reminder, on June 9, Ukraine and the Russian Federation began the exchange of prisoners. It will continue in the coming days.

On June 10, the second group of prisoners of war returned to Ukraine - severely wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian defenders.