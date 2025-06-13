ENG
News Awarding the title Hero of Ukraine
Zelenskyy confers title of Hero of Ukraine on seven soldiers, three posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to seven Ukrainian defenders, including three posthumously.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the President’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the decrees, the title was conferred for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Posthumously, the title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to Ardukhanian Armen Aramaisovych, Dupeshko Mykola Ivanovych, and Mushastyi Vladyslav Mykolaiovych.

President Zelenskyy also conferred the title on Basiuk Ivan ViktorovychIvantsov Oleksandr SerhiiovychLadyha Viktor Mykolaiovych, and Motruk Ivan Ivanovych.

Hero of Ukraine (85) Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6754)
