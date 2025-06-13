ENG
News Shelling of Sumy region
Russia strikes Bilopillia in Sumy region, town left without power

Russia shells Bilopillia, town left without power

Russian occupiers have struck the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the shelling, the town has been left without power.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

