113 combat engagements recorded on frontline, enemy active in four directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces positions 113 times, with the most intense activity observed in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk directions.

Shelling in the north

Russian artillery strikes targeted border areas of Ukraine, including the settlements of Studenok, Bila Bereza, Turia, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region, as well as Kliusy and Yasna Poliana in the Chernihiv region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy attempts to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Kamianka. One attack has been repelled; two engagements are ongoing. Russian aircraft struck the settlement of Skoryky with guided aerial bombs (GABs).

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched five attacks in the Kupiansk direction near Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka. Fighting is currently ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of Novyi Myr, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Hryhorivka. Four more enemy assaults are still ongoing. The settlement of Horokhovatka was hit by an airstrike.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks. Russian units attempted to advance toward Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five enemy assaults have taken place so far. Russian forces attacked in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdiumivka, and toward Bila Hora. Fighting is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers launched 11 assault actions on Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. Ukrainian forces repelled nine of these attacks, with two engagements currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 35 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 33 of these assaults while holding back the enemy offensive.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces launched 16 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. Ukrainian troops have repelled ten attacks so far. Fighting continues.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled an attack near Malynivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, fighting is taking place in the area of Nesterianka. Novoandriivka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk and Plavni were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently engaged in combat with enemy forces attempting to advance.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops have repelled 17 enemy attacks, and three engagements are ongoing. Additionally, the enemy launched six airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 133 artillery strikes, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been recorded in other directions at this time.