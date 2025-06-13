Canadian Senate adopts resolution on Ukrainian children protection from Russian aggression

The Canadian Senate has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Russian crimes against Ukrainian children and calling on the international community to step up efforts to protect them.

This was reported by Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"We are grateful to the Canadian Senate for adopting the resolution on protecting Ukrainian children from Russian aggression. The Senate condemned Russian attacks and interference in the lives of Ukrainian children," Kondratiuk stated.

The resolution calls on all member states of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to intensify efforts to protect, repatriate, and rehabilitate Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk expressed gratitude to the resolution’s author, Senator Stan Kutcher, and to all senators who adopted the document without further debate. She reminded that Canada co-chairs the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already includes 41 countries.

"We deeply appreciate Canada’s compassion, solidarity, and leadership in defending the rights of our children—those abducted, ‘re-educated,’ forcibly adopted, and militarized by Russia," Kondratiuk added.

