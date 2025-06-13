Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes in France: four dead, over 40 injured. PHOTO

A bus transporting Ukrainian citizens was involved in an accident in the French department of Sarthe. Four people died as a result of the crash, and over forty others were injured.

The incident occurred on Friday at 11:58 a.m. on the A81 motorway near the town of Dégré, between the Sillé-le-Guillaume and Le Mans Nord junctions. The bus carrying adults and teenagers from Ukraine overturned into a ditch.

Preliminary reports indicate that, in addition to four fatalities, eleven people sustained serious injuries, and 34 others suffered minor injuries.

Following the accident, the motorway was closed in both directions to allow for rescue operations. Eighty-seven firefighters from the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) and 49 fire trucks arrived at the scene. The rescue operation was overseen by Emmanuel Aubry, Prefect of the Sarthe department.

No further information has yet been provided regarding the cause of the accident, the number of vehicles involved, or details about the victims.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to France, Vadym Omelchenko, along with embassy staff, urgently traveled to the site. They remain in constant contact with French authorities to assist the injured and clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.

