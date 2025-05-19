Law enforcement officer causes fatal road accident in Rivne region, served with notice of suspicion – SBI. PHOTOS
Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the assistance of the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service, have served a law enforcement officer with a notice of suspicion over a fatal road accident in Rivne region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press service.
The incident occurred on May 15, 2025, at around 7:00 p.m. near the village of Drozdyn.
According to preliminary reports, the officer, while driving his personal vehicle, lost control, veered off the road, and the car overturned.
Two passengers were in the car — a 51-year-old woman, who died at the scene, and her 15-year-old daughter. The girl was hospitalized; her life is currently not in danger.
According to the SBI, the driver sustained minor injuries and was detained on the spot. A number of forensic examinations have been ordered, including one to determine whether the driver was intoxicated.
The law enforcement officer has been officially notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of a person.
He has been taken into custody with no right to post bail.
The article carries a sentence of up to 8 years in prison.
