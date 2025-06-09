Woman and two children died in car accident in Odesa region: police are investigating circumstances of accident. PHOTO

On Sunday, 8 June, a mother and her two children were killed in a car accident near the village of Katlabuh in Izmail district of Odesa region. Two other people - a man and a 12-year-old girl - were injured.

This was reported by the police of Odesa region on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the 37-year-old driver of a "VAZ" failed to choose a safe speed, lost control and drove into a roadside tree.

The 41-year-old man's wife and their three children, aged 4 months, 12 and 15 years old, were in the car with him.

A woman with a baby and the oldest child died.

The 12-year-old child and his father were hospitalised. At the hospital, biological samples were taken from the driver to test for intoxication.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the accident. The issue of legal classification and registration in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Earlier it was reported that a 45-year-old woman and a three-year-old child died in a car accident in Kharkiv region. The driver who caused the accident committed suicide at the scene.

