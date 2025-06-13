Enemy attempting to cross Dnipro distributaries and establish foothold on island – Southern Defense Forces

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces are gathering a number of assault groups and attempting to seize a foothold on one of the islands to later try to cross the Dnipro River.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET citing ArmyInform.

"The enemy is constantly attempting to cross the Dnipro distributaries. They have not yet reached the main river, but they are trying to push through small channels in the delta with small infantry groups to secure a foothold on the islands," Voloshyn said.

He added that Russian forces are also trying to reach the Antonivskyi Bridge area, which would give them access to the Dnipro channel.

"In several locations, such as Ivanivka and Kozatske, the enemy is probing for weak spots in our defenses and conducting reconnaissance of our engineering barriers. These are essentially reconnaissance-in-force operations," the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson added.

Read more: 113 combat engagements recorded on frontline, enemy active in four directions – General Staff