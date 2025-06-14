Hostile military-industrial complex facilities for production of explosives - facilities of JSC NNK and Nevinnomyssk plant - destroyed, - General Staff

On the night of June 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck at important facilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex as part of the reduction of the enemy's ability to manufacture explosives and ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

In particular, as noted, the facilities of JSC NNK in the Samara region of the Russian Federation were affected. This is a leading enterprise for the production of explosive components, a facility of the Russian military-industrial complex. Explosions and a fire were reported near the industrial area.

The Nevinnomyssk plant in the Stavropol region of the Russian Federation, one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel, was also hit by fire. The company is involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. A series of explosions and enemy air defense activities are known to have occurred in the vicinity of the target, and a fire was detected in the industrial area.

"The results of the attack are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that drones attacked enterprises in the Stavropol region and Samara Region of the Russian Federation.