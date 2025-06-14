SSU detains FSB agent who adjusted missile strikes on Zaporizzhia

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia. It was a 42-year-old local resident who worked for the occupiers as an adjuster.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

According to the case file, he came to the attention of the Russian special service when he published pro-Russian comments in telegram channels.

Received a task from the FSB to collect coordinates

After remote recruitment, the agent received a task from his supervisor: to collect coordinates for targeting Russian air attacks on the regional center.

The enemy was particularly interested in the location of checkpoints and other places where the military was concentrated, as well as the location of industrial enterprises, especially defense plants.

To direct Russian air strikes at potential targets, the agent filmed the objects and marked the locations on Google maps.

Installed a mini-camera

In addition, the traitor installed a hidden minicamera with a remote access function for the FSB near one of the local roads.

Using the video device, the occupants tracked the number of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces moving towards the southern front.

SSU cyber specialists exposed the traitor and detained him at his place of residence. A phone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was seized from him.

SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.