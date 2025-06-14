Bodies of another 1,200 dead, including military personnel, have been returned to Ukraine, according to Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

Today, on 14 June 2025, another stage of repatriation activities took place in Istanbul as part of the agreements reached in Istanbul. Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, in the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with the expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

"The repatriation measures were carried out as a result of joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine," the statement said.

