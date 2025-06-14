After exchanges are completed, Ukraine and Russia will discuss next step - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is in contact with a representative of the Russian group , Vladimir Medinskiy, and the parties will discuss the next step after the exchanges are completed

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

" Exchanges are underway today. You can see what kind of process it is, it is not easy. The information I have is that our defense minister is in contact with Medinskiy, a representative of the Russian group, about the exchanges. The agreement is that the exchanges will be completed, and the parties will discuss the next step," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

According to the president, Ukraine expects the exchanges to be completed on June 20 or 21.

Read more: Zelenskyy presents highest state awards to military personnel and families of Ukrainian Heroes. PHOTOS

"I don't want to just say the exact date, because these are people, exchanges are not easy. But they will take place," he emphasized.

In addition, the president announced the exchange on Saturday.

Earlier it was reported that on June 14, 2025, the next stage of repatriation activities took place in Istanbul as part of the agreements. Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.