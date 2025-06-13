Zelenskyy presents highest state awards to military personnel and families of Ukrainian Heroes. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards to soldiers and handed over the "Gold Star" orders to the families of fallen Heroes who were posthumously awarded the title.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The head of state noted that since the full-scale war began, over 113,000 Ukrainian defenders from various branches of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded orders and medals.

Zelenskyy presented the "Gold Star" orders to the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. Those posthumously awarded include:

Captain Andrii Antykhovych

Sergeant Yurii Balanchuk

Sergeant Pavlo Baltian

Junior Sergeant Serhii Voloshchuk

Junior Sergeant Roman Holub

Senior Soldier Yevhen Horin

Junior Sergeant Oleksii Dziubka

Sergeant Hennadii Kernychnyi

Lieutenant Colonel Denys Kyryliuk

Junior Sergeant Andrii Kolodiaznyi

Sergeant Major Yevhenii Lemeshenko

Sergeant Andrii Liniichuk

Sergeant Leonid Khelemskyi

The President also awarded the "Gold Star" order to Hero of Ukraine Chief Sergeant Andrii Orlivskyi.











In addition, the Head of State awarded ten defenders with the Cross of Military Merit. The award was given to:

Lieutenant Colonel Yaroslav Burkovskyi

Seaman Yurii Vizinskyi

Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Zhukov

Major Serhii Zavalii

Soldier Andrii Zahainyi

The commander of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Kapitula

Colonel Eduard Kolodiy, commander of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade

Captain Yevhen Korzhyk

Senior soldier Rodion Marynskyi

Staff Sergeant Viacheslav Savchenko





