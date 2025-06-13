ENG
News Photo Honouring Armed Forces of Ukraine with awards
1 034 4

Zelenskyy presents highest state awards to military personnel and families of Ukrainian Heroes. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the highest state awards to soldiers and handed over the "Gold Star" orders to the families of fallen Heroes who were posthumously awarded the title.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The head of state noted that since the full-scale war began, over 113,000 Ukrainian defenders from various branches of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded orders and medals.

Awarding of military personnel and families of heroes

Zelenskyy presented the "Gold Star" orders to the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. Those posthumously awarded include:

  • Captain Andrii Antykhovych

  • Sergeant Yurii Balanchuk

  • Sergeant Pavlo Baltian

  • Junior Sergeant Serhii Voloshchuk

  • Junior Sergeant Roman Holub

  • Senior Soldier Yevhen Horin

  • Junior Sergeant Oleksii Dziubka

  • Sergeant Hennadii Kernychnyi

  • Lieutenant Colonel Denys Kyryliuk

  • Junior Sergeant Andrii Kolodiaznyi

  • Sergeant Major Yevhenii Lemeshenko

  • Sergeant Andrii Liniichuk

  • Sergeant Leonid Khelemskyi

The President also awarded the "Gold Star" order to Hero of Ukraine Chief Sergeant Andrii Orlivskyi.

In addition, the Head of State awarded ten defenders with the Cross of Military Merit. The award was given to:

  • Lieutenant Colonel Yaroslav Burkovskyi
  • Seaman Yurii Vizinskyi
  • Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Zhukov
  • Major Serhii Zavalii
  • Soldier Andrii Zahainyi
  • The commander of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Kapitula
  • Colonel Eduard Kolodiy, commander of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade
  • Captain Yevhen Korzhyk
  • Senior soldier Rodion Marynskyi
  • Staff Sergeant Viacheslav Savchenko

