President Zelenskyy confers top state honors on Ukrainian marines. PHOTOS

On Marine Corps Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with servicemen and their families, presented the highest state honors, and handed over battle flags, "For Courage and Bravery" distinction ribbons, and the honorary title ribbon to unit commanders.

The President stressed that Ukraine is proud of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi, the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi and all units of the 30th Marine Corps. According to Zelenskyy, 30 marines have already been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and hundreds more have received state awards for their participation in combat operations.

The President decorated Ukrainian marines with the highest state honors. In particular, he awarded the Order of the Golden Star to two Heroes of Ukraine:

Private Denys Kucherenko (posthumously)

Captain Yevhenii Shablo





Three marines were awarded the Cross of Combat Merit by the President. The recipients were:

Major General Dmytro Deliatytskyi, commander of the 30th Marine Corps

Seaman Oleh David

Major Vladyslav Chupryna







The President also awarded defenders of Ukraine with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II-III degrees, For Courage, II-III degrees, and Princess Olha, III degree.





Zelenskyy presented battle flags to the commanders of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade and the 67th Separate Artillery Division of the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade.







The Head of State presented "For Courage and Bravery" distinction ribbons to the commanders of the 36th and 37th Separate Marine Brigades, as well as the honorary title ribbon "named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi" to the 38th Separate Marine Brigade.